New appointments to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust will make its functioning more effective: VHP

NEW DELHI, Sep 2 : The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of new members to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, saying their experience will help the trust complete the construction of the Ram temple more efficiently.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retired) as its first chief executive officer, the trust's former treasurer Govind Dev Giri as its new general secretary and Mahesh Bhagchandka as treasurer at a meeting held here.

In a statement, VHP international president Alok Kumar congratulated Giri on taking charge as its general secretary and said his leadership will serve as a guide for everyone.

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Welcoming the appointment of Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, as the temple trust's CEO, Kumar described him as a senior, respected and experienced personality whose vast experience would make the trust's functioning more effective and transparent.

Kumar also welcomed the appointment of Bhagchandka as a trustee and treasurer, describing him as a "frontline soldier" of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Bhagchandka has continued the work associated with former VHP leader Ashok Singhal and Hindutva through the Ashok Singhal Foundation, Kumar said.

The VHP president also welcomed the appointment of advocate Madan Mohan Pandey as a trustee, noting his contribution as a lawyer in the legal battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi.

"His dedication made a distinctive contribution to winning the Ram Janmabhoomi case," Kumar said, adding that the trust will benefit from Pandey's legal perspective and experience.

Kumar said the appointment of Nirmala Yadav as a trustee will ensure representation of several sections of Hindu society in the trust and described it as a symbol of respect for women's empowerment.

The VHP expressed confidence that the induction of the experienced members will help the trust complete the work of the grand Ram temple more efficiently and "pave the way for Ram Rajya from Ayodhya".

The appointments have come against the backdrop of a controversy over the alleged misappropriation of temple donations.

General secretary Champat Rai and other trustees had stepped down, while eight individuals accused of embezzling the funds were arrested. (PTI)