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Home / Latest News / New 50-Metre All-Weather Pool Sets Stage For Jammu's Next Generation Of Swimmers

New 50-Metre All-Weather Pool Sets Stage For Jammu's Next Generation Of Swimmers

JAMMU, Jul 18: Ahead of its formal inauguration, the much-awaited all-weather swimming pool at the M A Stadium here came alive on Saturday with the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association commencing a two-day junior and sub-junior selection trials for the...

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Daily Excelsior
08:41 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Swimmers participate in the selection trials conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association for the 42nd Sub-Junior and 52nd Junior National Aquatic Championship 2026 at M.A. Stadium, in Jammu on Saturday.

JAMMU, Jul 18: Ahead of its formal inauguration, the much-awaited all-weather swimming pool at the M A Stadium here came alive on Saturday with the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association commencing a two-day junior and sub-junior selection trials for the upcoming nationals, marking the facility's operational debut.

The trials, which have drawn enthusiastic participation from young swimmers across J-K, are being held to select contingents for the upcoming national championships.

While the sub-junior trials were conducted on the opening day, the junior category will compete on Sunday. The selected sub-junior team will represent J-K at the nationals in Jaipur, while the junior squad will compete in Odisha. (Agencies)

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