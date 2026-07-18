JAMMU, Jul 18: Ahead of its formal inauguration, the much-awaited all-weather swimming pool at the M A Stadium here came alive on Saturday with the Jammu and Kashmir Swimming Association commencing a two-day junior and sub-junior selection trials for the upcoming nationals, marking the facility's operational debut.

The trials, which have drawn enthusiastic participation from young swimmers across J-K, are being held to select contingents for the upcoming national championships.

While the sub-junior trials were conducted on the opening day, the junior category will compete on Sunday. The selected sub-junior team will represent J-K at the nationals in Jaipur, while the junior squad will compete in Odisha. (Agencies)