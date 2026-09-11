Never accepted full stanzas of Vande Mataram: Omar

Defends Sadiq on Kashmir trouser issue

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the National Conference (NC) had never accepted singing the full six stanzas of Vande Mataram as a party and would not accept it in the future.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have never accepted Vande Mataram as a party anyway. We will not accept it in the future either. But we will have to fulfill our legal and statutory obligations," Abdullah said.

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Responding to questions over Congress criticism of standing during the full six-stanza rendition of national song, Omar said the Government had to follow the law, particularly at official functions attended by constitutional authorities.

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"Either they (Congress) would have stopped this in Parliament. But the law has been made," he said, adding that at a function attended by "two Governors, one Lieutenant Governor and the acting Chief Justice of our High Court," there would be a national anthem and song.

"And this year, legally, where there is a national song, the entire stanzas of Vande Mataram have become compulsory. And this is not only for Jammu and Kashmir, it is for the whole country," he said.

The Chief Minister said the requirement would also apply in Congress-ruled states during Government functions.

"If this does not happen, then people who do not stand, legal action can be taken against them. So what does the Congress want? That Kashmiris should be imprisoned more? On this pretext," he added.

Omar said the issue had been made into a controversy "for no reason" and expressed hope that a future Congress Government would repeal the law.

"Now let the Congress Government come. I pray that the Congress Government comes as soon as possible and abolishes this in Parliament. Let them do it. We have no objection," he said.

On allegations concerning Kashmiri Pandit employees and demands for accommodation, the Chief Minister questioned whether any employee remained without accommodation.

"Which accommodation? There is not even one on the road. Not one of them is homeless," he added.

He said Kashmiri Pandit employees had been allotted accommodation wherever transit accommodation was ready.

"So which Kashmiri Pandit employee is without accommodation? This has become a tradition. To protest for no reason, to do other things. If there is anyone who needs accommodation, let us know. The rest are allotted to everyone," he added.

On his Government's plans for the local film industry, Omar reiterated that efforts were being made to train local youth in technical aspects of filmmaking.

"I said on the first day itself that we are trying to get our local kids to do courses in camera work, production, all these things. And to have film shootings here and to give them an opportunity to work in this," he said.

Omar also defended NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq over remarks that had triggered controversy, saying they reflected a historical reality about poverty in Jammu and Kashmir.

"What did Tanvir say that is not historically correct?" he said, referring to writings by Walter Lawrence and other historians on poverty in the region.

The Chief Minister said Kashmiris had once been "stuck in the hands of the Zeldars, Chakdars and Landlords" and lacked money. "There was a time when Kashmiris were so poor that they had to borough Panjamas from the mosque to come to the city. This is not Tanvir's own thinking. This is a historical fact," he said.

Omar said Sadiq did not need to apologise or issue a clarification. "Tanvir does not need to apologize for this. There is no need to give any clarification. Nor does my party need to apologize for this. Tanvir did not do anything wrong," he added.

He said a Cabinet meeting had also been called and that the Government's agenda would continue despite the BRICS summit.

“The Government's agenda cannot be stopped," he said, adding that there would be nothing in the Cabinet meeting that would need to be stopped.