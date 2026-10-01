NeVA a significant step towards digitising functioning of House: Tanvir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq today congratulated Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather and the Assembly Secretariat for the successful introduction of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) during the Autumn Session of the House.

Speaking on the concluding day of the Autumn Session, Tanvir Sadiq appreciated the efforts of the Speaker and the Assembly Secretariat in successfully introducing the digital platform for legislative business, describing the initiative as an important step towards making the functioning of the House more accessible and technology-driven.

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He said the successful implementation of NeVA would facilitate the availability of legislative business, questions and replies on a single digital platform, enabling members and other stakeholders to access relevant information more conveniently.

He said that it is a significant step towards digitising the functioning of the House. The availability of questions, replies and other legislative business on the platform will make the proceedings more accessible and transparent.

He also said that transition towards digital legislative processes would contribute to the broader objective of a paperless Assembly, while improving the accessibility.