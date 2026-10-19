Neurotherapy camp held on death anniversary of Lajpat Rai Mehra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: On the occasion of the 9th death anniversary of Late Lajpat Rai Mehra, Tashwika Lajpat Rai Mehra Neurotherapy Wellness & Training Centre, Jammu, organised a free neurotherapy camp for special children at its centre located in Jain Nagar and about 30 special children received neurotherapy services during the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by the lighting of ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of Late Mehra and this was followed by a tribute paying ceremony.

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On this occasion, contributions of Mehra in the field of neurotherapy were remembered and service and support for the children with special needs and their families was reaffirmed.

Sumit Mahajan, Centre In-charge and Neurotherapist, stated that the primary objective of the camp was to provide free neurotherapy services to special children and raise awareness among their parents about their children's individual needs, care, treatment procedures, regular exercises and the role of family support in their physical and overall development.