Netball selection trials tomorrow

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Netball Association of Jammu & Kashmir will conduct selection trials on October 11 to select Jammu and Kashmir UT teams for the 3rd Senior Mixed National Netball Championship 2026-27 and the 44th Senior National Women Netball Championship 2026-27.

The trials will be held at Dogra Ground, Shastri Nagar, Jammu, with players required to report at 4 pm.

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The 3rd Senior Mixed National Netball Championship will be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from December 3 to 6, while the 44th Senior National Women Netball Championship is scheduled to take place in Bhiwani, Haryana, from December 25 to 27.

The selected players will represent Jammu and Kashmir in the two national-level competitions.