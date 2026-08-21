Netanyahu defends Syria strike, warns Turkey against military buildup

TEL AVIV, Aug 20 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended an Israeli strike on a military air base in Syria, saying Israel acted to prevent a Turkish military buildup near its border amid growing tensions between the two countries.

Netanyahu said Turkey was considering deploying forces at an air base south of its existing position near Aleppo, which Israel viewed as a potential security threat.

"We will not tolerate a Turkish military buildup moving southward that threatens us," Netanyahu said in a video released by his Likud party.

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He said Israel had initially conveyed its concerns to Turkey over a possible military presence at an air base near Aleppo.

He said that Turkey didn't pay heed to the advise, therefore the act was necessary, "Apparently, they didn't hear it, so we made sure they understood it more clearly," Netanyahu said, in an apparent acknowledgment of Israeli involvement in the strike.

Netanyahu's office had stopped short of claiming responsibility for Tuesday's attack, but said Turkish forces had recently inspected the air base and warned that Israel would not tolerate what it considered a potential threat from a Turkish military presence.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who is also the Trump administration's envoy for Syria, attributed the attack to Israel and criticised the action as an unnecessary escalation.

The strike came as relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated sharply, with Ankara emerging as one of Israel's most vocal regional critics.

Israel's military chief of staff , Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, also issued a veiled warning to Turkey during a visit to Israeli troops in Syria.

"We must prevent the development of terrorist threats, while also preventing the formation of a significant military threat on our borders," Zamir said without naming Turkey but said that Israel is very much aware how to use its "operational capabilities precisely, where and when needed."

Barrack said the Trump administration viewed the Israeli action as an escalation. Turkey, meanwhile, rejected Netanyahu's claims as "untenable" and accused him of pursuing expansionist and destabilising policies in the region.

The latest dispute adds another layer of tension to an already volatile Middle East, where Israel remains involved in a broader regional confrontation involving Iran and its allies.

Netanyahu's remarks signal that Israel is prepared to take military action against any country when it considers emerging threats along its northern borders, including any significant foreign military presence in Syria. (UNI)