Net direct tax collection grows  13 pc to Rs 13.38 lakh cr till Oct 14

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Net direct tax collection rose 13.21 per cent to about Rs 13.38 lakh crore between April 1 and October 14, driven by a healthy pick-up in corporate taxes.

Net corporate tax mop-up grew 20.58 per cent to over Rs 5.99 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) rose 5.83 per cent to about Rs 6.92 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

Collection from securities transaction tax (STT) swelled 52 per cent to Rs 46,840 crore till October 14 of FY27.

Refund issuances soared 24.22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.65 lakh crore during the period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection rose 15 per cent to Rs 16.03 lakh crore till October 14. This included corporate tax collection of Rs 7.53 lakh crore and non-corporate tax of Rs 8.03 lakh crore. (PTI)