Net direct tax collection grows 12 pc to Rs 14.42 lakh cr till Nov 10, touches 53 pc of FY27 target

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: Net direct tax collection grew 11.76 per cent to about Rs 14.42 lakh crore between April 1 and November 10, government data showed on Wednesday.

This includes an 18 per cent rise in net corporate tax collection to Rs 6.32 lakh crore, and 5.3 per cent in net non-corporate tax (paid by individuals, firms and HUFs) mop-up to about Rs 7.56 lakh crore.

Collection from securities transaction tax (STT) swelled 52 per cent to Rs 54,078 crore till November 10 of FY27.

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Refund issuances soared 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.08 lakh crore during the period.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection rose 14 per cent to Rs 17.50 lakh crore till November 10. This included gross corporate tax collection of Rs 8.01 lakh crore and non-corporate tax of Rs 8.94 lakh crore.

The government has budgeted to collect Rs 26.97 lakh crore from direct taxes in the current financial year, a 15 per cent growth over Rs 23.40 lakh crore collected in FY26.

Of this, Rs 14.42 lakh crore or about 53 per cent of the budget target, has already been achieved as of November 10. (PTI)