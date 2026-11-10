Nepali woman, Indian accomplice arrested for killing her husband

KATHMANDU, Nov 9: A Nepali woman and her Indian accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with an iron rod in Nepal's Morang district, police said on Monday. Budha Ram Soren, 40, was killed on Sunday by his wife, Kamala Baske, 35, and her supposed boyfriend, Sunil Mishra, 27, a resident of Bihar, Nepal Police said in a statement.

The two were arrested from a nearby field in Jahada Rural Municipality on Monday morning while allegedly attempting to flee, it said.

Soren died on the spot after the accused allegedly hit him on the head with an iron rod, according to the statement.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation into the incident is underway. (PTI)