Nepalese observe 'Ghatasthapana', first day of Hindu festival Vijaya Dashami

KATHMANDU, Oct 11 : The ten-day festival of Vijaya Dashami, also known as 'Bada Dashain', began in Nepal on Sunday, the first day of 'Ashwin Shukla Paksha' or the bright half of the Lunar calendar of 'Ashwin' month, according to the Hindu tradition.

'Ghatasthapana', the first day of 'Dashain', was observed on Sunday. During the day, devotees worship the deity Shailaputri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The other eight deities are Bramhacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

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The first day is marked by preparing 'Jamara', or barley shoots, by sowing barley seeds in a mud jar filled with sand and clay.

Prayers are offered to Durga Bhawani, the goddess of power, during the ten-day festival. The germination of the auspicious Jamara also begins at Hanumandhoka Dashain Ghar in the old Palace at Basantapur Durbar Square along with chanting vedic mantras.

The barley leaves grown in the jar will be put on the forehead along with 'tika' or vermilion powder mixed with rice and curd on the tenth day of Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 21 this year.

The younger people are given tika or vermilion powder mixed with rice and curd along with barley leaf from elders, who give them blessings on the occasion.

Dashain or Vijaya Dashami, the most important festival of Nepal, is observed as the symbol of victory of good over evil forces, truth over falsehood and light over darkness.

The government offices are closed for a week while educational institutions are shut down for nearly two weeks to observe the national festival.

The festival is also known as "Navaratri", as it is celebrated for nine nights and ten days. People also perform animal sacrifices in various Shaktipeethas temples of Bhagwati across Nepal during the festival. (PTI)