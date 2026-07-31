Nepalese man killed in  drone attack in Kuwait identified

KATHMANDU, July 31: A Nepalese national, who was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait on Thursday, has been identified as Som Kumar Tamang.

The Nepalese Embassy in Kuwait said Tamang was a resident of Terhathu district of Koshi province and was working as a driver.

Tamang, 44, was killed during a drone attack by Iran in Kuwait in the wake of US military action against Iran.

Necessary preparations are underway for bringing back the his body to Nepal at the earliest, the embassy said.

The embassy also asked all the Nepalese nationals residing in Kuwait to adhere to all the security protocols and guidelines and remain in a secure place. (PTI)