Nepal wraps up Rasuwa flood search;  shifts focus to rehabilitation, reconstruction

KATHMANDU, Oct 5: Nepal on Monday concluded the search and rescue operation launched after the devastating August 26 flash floods, which claimed at least 1,455 lives, and is now shifting its focus to rehabilitation and reconstruction, officials said.

The decision was taken at the 21st meeting of the National Council of the NDRRMA chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah at the Singha Durbar Secretariat here, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The government decided to wind up the 40-day search and rescue operation, except for essential activities.

The meeting directed concerned agencies to expedite rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the areas affected by the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli floods.

"The decision was taken based on recommendations from the District Security Committee, District Disaster Management Committees, the Executive Committee of the NDRRMA, as well as findings from field inspections," it said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has confirmed 1,455 deaths, 5,285 people missing and 13,795 rescued in the disaster. (PTI)