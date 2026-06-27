Nepal taking strict measures to eliminate drug abuse entirely, says Home Minister Gurung

KATHMANDU, Jun 26 : At least 325 Indians were among the over 8,000 persons arrested in drug-related cases in Nepal in the current fiscal, officials said Friday, highlighting that the menace is a cross-border organised crime threatening national security and public health.

On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking -- observed annually since June 26, 1989, Home Minister Sudhan Gurung said the government has taken strict measures to eliminate narcotics, taking drug abuse as a social challenge.

"All mechanisms would be used to dismantle the criminal network related to trafficking and drug abuse," Gurung said in a message on the occasion.

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He underscored the need of cooperation and coordination among all the stakeholders to reduce trafficking and abuse of drugs as it is not only social evil, but also complex and cross-border organised crime threatening national security and public health and causing economic losses.

"This social challenge cannot be solved by the government's efforts alone. Therefore, I once again call the local community to take the lead and civil society and media for social partnership to lead youths towards a positive lifestyle," he urged.

As per the Nepal Drug Users Survey, the number of drug abusers in Nepal was 46,309 in 2006 and has increased to around 1,56,000 in 2024.

In a related development, at a programme organised at the Home Ministry to mark the occasion, Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki said that annually around 4,000 cases related to drug abuse and trafficking are registered and 8,000 people are arrested each year.

"(However) 5,047 drug-related cases have already been filed so far in the current fiscal year and 7,725 Nepalis, 328 Indians and 15 others have been arrested," he said as he presented the data during the event.

Narayan Dutta Poudel, Inspector General of the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal said that drugs have emerged as multifaceted challenges linked with national security, social stability, economic prosperity and the future of the coming generation.

"Cross-border trafficking, involvement of organised criminal groups and misuse of modern technology have been making this problem more complex," he said, adding the APF Nepal is constantly active to control drug abuse and trafficking."

Home Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha said activities are underway to break the chain of production, distribution and consumption of drugs. (PTI)