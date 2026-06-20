Nepal shuts down Central Zoo after bird flu outbreak

KATHMANDU, Jun 19 : The Central Zoo in Jawalakhel in Nepal's Lalitpur district, the only zoo in the country, has been closed for at least two weeks from Saturday after the detection of bird flu in several birds and animals.

Ganesh Koirala, the zoo's spokesperson, said several birds and animals have died from avian influenza, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The National Trust for Nature Conservation, which manages the Central Zoo, announced the closure of the zoo on Friday until further notice.

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The bird flu test conducted on the carcasses of crows and pigeons found inside the sanctuary confirmed the fowl infection.

Koirala said the virus was detected in egrets, owls and vultures housed at the zoo. It has also been confirmed in civets and leopard cats. He said around eight to 10 birds and animals have died in the outbreak.

"We are consulting veterinarians and related experts about the measures to be taken for further prevention. We have implemented necessary measures for keeping other birds and animals safe from the potential risk of the flu," said Trust spokesperson Rachana Shah.

For the time being, the facility has been closed to visitors for at least two weeks. The decision beyond that will be taken on the recommendation of experts and on the basis of risk assessment, she added.

The zoo's chief, Satyanarayan Shah, said bird flu was confirmed after samples tested by the Department of Livestock Services returned positive.

"We decided to close the zoo after receiving the laboratory report on Thursday evening, confirming the outbreak. We have now put strict biosecurity measures in place," he was quoted as saying by Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak, which first emerged in Morang in March, has recently spread to the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Department of Livestock Services, the virus, first detected in Sundarharaicha-4 and Urlabari-8 in Morang on March 18, has now been confirmed at 55 farms across 10 districts, the Kathmandu Post reported. (PTI)