KATHMANDU, Nov 20: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will leave for New Delhi on November 22 on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

This would be Shah's first official bilateral foreign visit after taking office on March 27. He travelled to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Shah, 36, will lead a 34-member delegation that also includes Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai told media persons at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chief Advisor to the PM Kumar Byanjankar and other senior officials will accompany the prime minister.

Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi during the visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a courtesy call on Shah, the foreign secretary said.

The prime minister will return home on November 23, wrapping up the two-day official visit.

A separate business delegation will also visit India along with the prime minister's delegation.

Shah had received an invitation from Modi to visit India when the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party leader was formed in March, around six months after the youth-led Gen Z protest toppled the K P Sharma Oli government in September last year.

A wide range of issues, including rail, road, and air connectivity, infrastructure development, cooperation, and trade and tourism, will feature during Shah's visit to India, Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources said on Tuesday.

It has been a longstanding practice for newly elected Nepali prime ministers to make India their first official bilateral foreign destination, although the convention is not an absolute rule. Former prime minister Oli broke with the practice in 2024 by visiting China first. (PTI)