Nepal political parties call for social harmony, unity amidst escalating violence in Sunsari

KATHMANDU, July 29: An all-party meeting on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the communal violence in eastern Nepal's Sunsari district and called all stakeholders to maintain social harmony and peace after a person was killed during a dispute between two religious communities.

The all-party meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed grief over the violence and appealed for calm, refrain from provocation and contribute to maintaining social harmony.

One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities on Sunday in Kaptangunj area in Sunsari district, bordering India. Restrictions were imposed on Monday and as of Wednesday, continued to be in place for an indefinite period.

The all-party meeting, which was called by ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) president Ravi Lamichhane, extended condolences to the bereaved family and wished for speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

In a joint statement, top leaders of eight political parties, who attended the all-party meeting at Singhdurbar, underlined the need for resolving the issue through peaceful dialogue and agreement instead of engaging in activities that weaken unity, tolerance and communal harmony.

Those who signed in the joint statement include RSP president Lamichhane, Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa, chairman of Nepali Communist Party Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) general secretary Shankar Pokharel and Rastriya Prajatantra Party president Rajendra Lingden among others.

Earlier, expressing grief over the violence, Prime Minister Shah, in a social media post on Tuesday, pledged justice for the bereaved family, compensation for those affected and action to bring those responsible to justice.

Shah paid tribute to the person killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also urged citizens to refrain from provocation, anger, and retaliation, and contribute to maintaining social harmony, mutual trust and tolerance.

In a related development, Koshi Provincial Government has announced Nepali Rupees (NRs) 2,00,000 compensation to the family of the person killed in Sunday's violence in Sunsari while the injured people would be provided with NRs 50,000 as treatment expenses, according to Assistant Chief District Officer of Sunsari Poshan Lamichhane.

Sunsari, situated in southeastern Nepal along the border with India's Bihar, is a crucial transit and commercial corridor between the two countries. (PTI)