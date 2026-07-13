Nepal police arrest 5  Indians for allegedly smuggling narcotics

KATHMANDU, July 13: Five Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal's Pokhara Metropolitan City for allegedly smuggling narcotics, police said on Monday.Â

The Narcotic Drug Control Bureau of Pokhara, Nepal Police, arrested the five Indians on Sunday when they were travelling in their car with UP number plate carrying the drugs, according to a statement by Nepal Police.Â

Police said that the accused were arrested from the Majuwa area of Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The arrested Indian nationals were identified as Bikas Kumar, 27, Barjali Paswan, 29, Abyhay Kumar Mishra, 33, Pritam Kumar, 33, and Abhishek Kumar Paswan, 25, all from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Â Around 1,800 ampules of Buprenorphine, Diazepam and Phenergan and 1,800 capsules of Tramadol, a car and five sets of mobile phones were recovered from the accused, police said.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter. (PTI)