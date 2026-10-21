Nepal PM Balen Shah urges people to unite  against corruption, poor governance

KATHMANDU, Oct 21: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday urged people to unite against corruption, poor governance, bureaucratic delays, inequality and political disorder, saying collective efforts and changes in both thinking and behaviour are essential to bring about meaningful change.

In his greetings on the occasion of Bada Dashain or Vijaya Dashami, Nepal's biggest festival, Shah called for creating an environment in which every citizen feels that the government is there to serve them.

The Prime Minister urged Nepalis to draw inspiration from Vijaya Dashami, which commemorates the victory of good over evil, to fight corruption, poor governance, bureaucratic delays, inequality and political distortions.

"We must unite to eliminate these ills and ensure that every citizen feels that the Government is there for them. Honest efforts, determination and collective hard work will help us overcome these problems. To bring about change, we must change not only our thinking but also our behaviour," Shah said.

He also urged people to shun violence and discrimination, stressing the need for goodwill, mutual respect and collective action to address the country's challenges.

Shah said Dashain brings together people from different walks of life, communities and regions, strengthening unity and harmony in Nepal's geographically, culturally and linguistically diverse society.

The festival also provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends and relatives after years of separation and renew cherished bonds of affection, he said, extending wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity to Nepalis at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, the tenth day of the Bada Dashain festival is being celebrated across Nepal on Wednesday, with people receiving 'tika', a mixture of vermilion powder, curd and rice, and 'jamara' (barley shoots), along with blessings from elders.

The red tika symbolises good luck and victory, while jamara represents prosperity. Both are regarded as auspicious tokens of the blessings of Goddess Navadurga.

The worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghar in the Hanumandhoka Old Palace in Kathmandu and in Hindu households across the country over nine days formally concludes on Vijaya Dashami with the observance of prescribed rituals. (PTI)