NEW DELHI, Nov 22:

Shoring up bilateral ties in energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure is set to be the key focus of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday.

Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on his first visit to India after assuming charge of the top office in March. He was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

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The meeting between Shah and Modi on Monday is expected to provide political direction for a major upswing in the relationship in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said.

Following their talks, the two prime ministers would virtually inaugurate several projects in Nepal, the people cited above said, adding that a number of "forward-looking" bilateral documents in diverse areas are expected to be concluded and exchanged between the two sides.

This visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change, one of the people said.

Major outcomes to expand cooperation are likely to be announced in sectors like energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure, the people said.

It is learnt that the two sides are also set to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic engagement. India is Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner and the Himalayan nation enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market.

"Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit... The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. (PTI)