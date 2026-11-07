KATHMANDU, Nov 6: Nepal will use TikTok's digital platform to promote its tourism destinations globally under a collaborative campaign, the G overnment said today.

TikTok could play an important role in promoting Nepal's tourism sector and showcasing its diverse attractions to a global audience, Minister for Information and Communications Bikram Timilsina said at the launch of a collaborative campaign between Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and TikTok.

Timilsina said the initiative would not only help expand Nepal's tourism outreach internationally but also encourage technology transfer.

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"The digital platform could be used to showcase destinations of natural, religious, spiritual and cultural significance," he said, adding that Nepal's biodiversity and ethnic diversity were also major tourism assets.

TikTok's official handling government relations and policy for the Eurasia and Africa regions, Amir Galen, and NTB Director Sunil Sharma also highlighted the platform's potential to promote Nepal's natural and cultural heritage internationally.

As part of the initiative, the NTB has invited nine international travel content creators to visit various destinations in Nepal and promote them through their digital platforms.

The content creators are currently travelling across the country and sharing their experiences with their audiences.

TikTok is also planning to launch a dedicated #VisitNepal page in the near future to encourage greater audience engagement and boost the country's visibility as a tourist destination. (PTI)