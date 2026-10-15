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Home / International / Nepal parliamentary panel endorses nominees for ambassadors to 10 countries, including India

Nepal parliamentary panel endorses nominees for ambassadors to 10 countries, including India

KATHMANDU, Oct 14: Nepal's parliamentary committee on Wednesday endorsed the names of proposed ambassadors to 10 countries, including India, according to an official. The Parliamentary Hearing Committee approved Nischal Nath Pandey as the proposed ambassador to India, Kalyan Raj Sharma...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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KATHMANDU, Oct 14: Nepal's parliamentary committee on Wednesday endorsed the names of proposed ambassadors to 10 countries, including India, according to an official.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee approved Nischal Nath Pandey as the proposed ambassador to India, Kalyan Raj Sharma to China and Chiranjung Thapa to the US, Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Ekram Giri said.

The committee also endorsed the nominees for the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Oman, South Korea, Spain and Sri Lanka.

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The development comes after the cabinet recommended 13 names for ambassadors to various countries on September 18, though three of those nominees still await a decision from the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

Following parliamentary endorsement, the names will be sent to the respective countries to obtain their agrement before the nominees are formally appointed as Nepal's ambassadors.

An agrement is the formal approval given by a host country to accept a proposed ambassador or head of mission from another country before their official appointment. (PTI)

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