Nepal floods: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of UP, Bihar

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the expected surges in rivers in the two states after devastating flash floods in Nepal.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this disaster, Shah said on 'X' that the Central government stands with Nepal in this hour of crisis.

"The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking," he said.

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"I have spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding this disaster in Nepal. The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," he said.

The floods in Nepal are likely to cause a rise in water levels in the rivers in the two districts, officials said.

At least 72 people died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing after a torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.

Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu.

The flood waters then spread to Nuwakot and Chitawan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and few temporary ones. (PTI)