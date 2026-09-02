Nepal floods: 163 Indians evacuated, tunnel rescue team soldiers on despite challenges

NEW DELHI, Sep 1 : The number of Indian nationals rescued in the wake of the devastating flash floods in Nepal stands at 163, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update in a post on X

He also shared updates on a 19-member specialised forensics team from India that began functioning in Kathmandu on Sunday, as well as a tunnel rescue team deployed in Nepal in a statement shared along with the post.

"Tunnel rescue team: After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor.

"Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel. Its efforts will continue tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals that may be trapped inside," the statement said.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,003 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering more bodies from eight districts of the country, officials said.

Around 4,000 people remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

"Update on Indian nationals and Indian rescue and relief efforts in Nepal (as of 1930 hrs on 01 Sept 2026) Number of Indian nationals rescued: 163 (with the addition of 5 new individuals since yesterday). Number of Indian nationals who have left China today: 151," Jaiswal posted.

In his statement, he said the forensic team from India expanded its activities on Tuesday in coordination with its counterparts from Nepal to undertake tasks such as examination of DNA and analysis.

"This will help expediting the processing of DNA samples in Nepal," he said. (PTI)