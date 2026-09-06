Nepal Flood Survivors Join Rescue And Relief Operations As They Grieve, Search For Their Loved Ones

Nuwakot (Nepal), Sep 6: Even as they grieve the loss of loved ones and search for missing family members, several survivors of Nepal's devastating floods have returned to the front lines to help others affected by the disaster.

Sudip Kumar Neupane, 31, survived the August 26 flood that swept away his younger brother and a close colleague.

After spending two days grieving, he joined the relief efforts, helping with the distribution of food and other assistance to displaced people in Rasuwa, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

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Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while around 5,000 remain missing.

Neupane had been helping warn villagers about the approaching flood when he was caught in the torrent along with his 27-year-old brother Pradip and an acquaintance, Janak.

The three men were racing back towards safety after being warned that the flood was approaching. The flood struck soon afterwards, sweeping away Pradip and Janak. Neupane survived after running uphill.

After two days of grieving, Neupane returned to the relief effort as displaced people needed food and shelter and the local government unit was short of staff. "I survived by luck. For as long as I live, I will continue serving society and the people," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In neighbouring Nuwakot, Suchit Joshi has continued helping with search and rescue efforts while four members of his own family - his wife, seven-year-old daughter, sister-in-law and nephew - remain missing, the OnlineKhabar news portal reported.

During a search operation, Joshi found his uncle and another nephew. His search then turned into a wider rescue effort, with five people joining his team. The group helped people trapped by the flood and rescued an elderly woman who had been stranded in floodwater in front of her house, taking her to safety.

Joshi has continued searching for his own relatives, including alongside security personnel. During one search mission, three bodies were recovered from the Trishuli, but they were badly damaged and could not be identified.

Even as he searches for his own loved ones, Joshi has continued helping others affected by the disaster. "I am enduring it and still continuing with the rescue work," he was quoted as saying by the news portal. (Agencies)