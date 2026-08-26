Nepal Flash Floods: 105 Indians, 37 NRIs Missing Near Tibet Border

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among nearly 400 people missing after flash floods in Nepal swept through Rasuwa district bordering Tibet, officials said on Wednesday. Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

The floods also killed four people, damaged settlements along the river and hit critical infrastructure, including at least a dozen hydropower projects. Officials said the sudden surge affected central Nepal districts along the Tibet border.