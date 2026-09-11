KATHMANDU, Sept 11: The Nepal Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Balendra Shah's participation in the UN General Assembly session later this month, where he is expected to highlight the impact of climate change in the wake of the recent devastating flash floods.

Shah will lead the Nepalese delegation to the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from September 22 to 26.

The visit, endorsed by the Council of Ministers on Thursday, would be Shah's first foreign visit since assuming office in March.

Shah is scheduled to address the UNGA session on September 24, according to the UN's official speaking schedule.

During his address, he is expected to highlight the issue of climate change, linking it to the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods of August 26.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while more than 5,000 remain missing.

The disaster also caused huge damage to the country's property and infrastructure.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 8, and world leaders will address the 193-member organisation at the General Debate, which will run from September 22 to 28. (PTI)