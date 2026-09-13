Nepal Army chief Sigdel  leaves for China on week-long visit

KATHMANDU, Sept 13: Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel left for Beijing on Sunday on a week-long official visit to China at the invitation of the Chinese government, during which he will attend the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, according to an official statement.

Sigdel is scheduled to be in China from September 13 to 19, the Nepal Army headquarters said in an official statement.

The visit is expected to strengthen military ties between Nepal and China and contribute to Nepal's foreign policy through military diplomacy, the army said.

Pradeep Jung KC, the Chief of Staff of the Nepal Army, will assume charge as acting chief of the Nepal Army during Sigdel's absence.

The 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum will be held from September 15 to 17 at the Beijing International Convention Centre. Its theme this year is "Build Consensus on Stability, Advance Security Governance Together".

The forum is a key platform for international security and defence dialogue and will bring together senior defence officials, military leaders, heads of international and regional organisations, and experts and scholars.

Sigdel is also expected to address the forum, The Kathmandu Post reported.

During his visit to Beijing, Sigdel is also expected to meet senior Chinese military officials and discuss future military cooperation, including preparations for the next edition of the joint Nepal-China military exercise, Sagarmatha Friendship, the report said.

Nepal and China have been conducting the Sagarmatha Friendship joint military exercise since 2017, focusing on areas including counter-terrorism, disaster response and professional exchanges between the two armies, it said. (PTI)