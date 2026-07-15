Nepal and UK discuss issues related to British Gorkhas

KATHMANDU, Jul 14 : Nepalese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, on Tuesday discussed the issues related to British Gorkhas during a virtual meeting with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence, Dan Jarvis.

The discussion focused on longstanding concerns of British Gorkhas veterans, including demands for equal and proportionate pension benefits, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Gorkha veterans have been demanding full pension parity with regular British soldiers from the UK government.

Advertisement

Minister Khanal, while highlighting the significance of the British Gorkhas in Nepal-UK relations, "underscored the need for a mutually agreeable solution to the British Gorkha grievances at the earliest."

Minister Khanal said that the Nepal Government is ready to play a constructive role in resolving the issues of Gorkhas in a collaborative manner.

Defence Secretary Jarvis highlighted British Gorkhas as an integral part of the British Army and said that it is a priority for the UK Government to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

The meeting was coordinated and facilitated by the British Embassy in Kathmandu. (PTI)