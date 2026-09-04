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Home / Videos / Nepal: 2 Men Rescued Alive From Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project Tunnel

Nepal: 2 Men Rescued Alive From Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project Tunnel

Two men were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project days after the Bhotekoshi flash flood disaster in Nepal, according to the Nepal Army. The rescued men were identified as 45-year-old Kabir Maharjan and 30-year-old...

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Daily Excelsior
12:02 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Two men were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project days after the Bhotekoshi flash flood disaster in Nepal, according to the Nepal Army. The rescued men were identified as 45-year-old Kabir Maharjan and 30-year-old Sanjay Sah. Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor at the hydropower project, while Sah was serving as a foreman.

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