'Neither Terror Nor Theatrics Will Repay Loans': India Rips Into Pak At UN

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 24: India delivered a scathing rebuke to Pakistan at the United Nations, telling Islamabad to direct its energy towards a debt-ridden economy surviving on bailouts rather than harbouring territorial ambitions or sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

Exercising its right of reply at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi dismantled Pakistan's diversionary tactics, asserting that its hostile posturing would do nothing to rescue its failing financial system.

Stating that Pakistan's priorities remain fundamentally misplaced, Kshitij Tyagi remarked, "Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on."

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Kshitij Tyagi further exposed Islamabad's severe domestic hypocrisy, highlighting its suppression of civilians and acute humanitarian crises in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where widespread protests met with lethal state violence and blockades on essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine.

Calling out the glaring omissions in Islamabad's governance, Kshitij Tyagi noted, "This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan."

Reiterating New Delhi's firm stance on Jammu and Kashmir, India reaffirmed that the Union Territory constitutes an unalienable and integral part of the nation, while demanding that Islamabad immediately vacate all illegally occupied territories. Tyagi also laid bare Pakistan's role as a global epicentre of terrorism, noting how its proxy networks have targeted innocent citizens of all faiths, including Muslims, before hypocritically demanding international inquiries.

Exposing this blatant double standard, Kshitij Tyagi stated, "Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, many of them Muslim. The State that sponsored them is now asking this Council for an inquiry. The irony will not be lost on this Council."

Separately, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a stern rejection of a letter circulated by Pakistan to the UN Security Council concerning a Court of Arbitration pronouncement on the Indus Waters Treaty, castigating Islamabad for twisting international legal mechanisms.

Exposing Pakistan's systemic falsehoods, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Regarding the 'permanent court' or so-called 'Permanent Court of Arbitration', I would like to say that Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda."

Reiterating India's principled and unyielding legal position, Randhir Jaiswal added, "For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally-constituted court. We see this as just another attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times." (Agencies)