KOTA, Nov 24: A political row erupted on Tuesday after the Rajasthan Congress alleged that the statue of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was removed from Nehru Udyan in Bundi, accusing the BJP government of having a "narrow mindset".

The life-size statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was shifted from Nehru Udyan, located within Azad Park, on Monday as part of ongoing construction work for underground parking, being built at a cost of Rs. 25 crore.

Bundi municipal officials on Tuesday clarified that the statue was not being permanently removed; rather, it was being shifted to let the construction continue uninterrupted.

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On Monday, several Congress workers, led by party leader Charmesh Sharma, reached the spot to stage a protest while the statue was being shifted.

The Congress workers also filed a complaint at Bundi city police station and demanded an FIR against officials responsible for the alleged removal.

Following the protest, top Congress leaders took to social media on Tuesday to slam the state BJP government.

Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot termed the removal "shameful and condemnable" on X, saying that it reflected the "narrow mentality" of the BJP government.

Pilot demanded that Nehru's statue be reinstalled at Azad Park with full honour.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra called it a blow to the dignity of nation builders.

"Such narrow-mindedness on the part of the BJP government cannot be accepted," Dotasra said on X, warning of a massive public agitation and urging the district administration to take immediate cognisance and restore the statue to its original spot.

Former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh called the move unfortunate while quoting Nehru's famous remark that "history cannot be changed by turning a picture around".

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said removing the statue is an insult to India's glorious history and democratic values.

Hindoli MLA Ashok Chandna issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Bundi district administration to reinstall the statue.

However, Bundi Municipal Council Commissioner Brijesh Rai clarified that the statue was not removed permanently and added that it will be reinstalled at the same site upon completion of the construction work.

"There can never be a thought of removing the statue of the former prime minister. It was only shifted respectfully for a brief period as part of ongoing developmental work. It will be re-installed at the same place, this time on a larger and splendid platform," he added.

The ongoing project involves constructing an underground parking facility at an estimated cost of around Rs 25 crore, followed by redeveloping the space above it into better parking space than the existing one.

According to historian Arvind Saxena, the park, which was later named Azad Park, was constructed in the mid-40s. Initially a rocky terrain, its transformation into a public garden was ordered by British officer Robertson.() PTI)