Nehru played historical role in J&K’s accession: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress paid rich tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and lauded his historical role, far-sightedness and efforts towards the rejection of two nation theory on Jammu & Kashmir leading to the accession of state with India.

An impressive function was held here today at PCC office Shahidi Chowk here which was presided over by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and attended by former Minister Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh (Ex-MLA), Ravinder Sharma(Ex-MLC), Manmohan Singh, Ved Mahajan (Ex-MLC), Vinod Sharma, Hari Singh Chib, Narinder Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Sanjeev Panda, Neeraj Gupta, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Parveen Sarwar Khan, Dwarka Choudhary, Rajinder Singh Jamwal , Vijay Shastri, Ajay Lakhotra (NSUI), Thomas Khokhar and others.

Paying floral tribute, Bhalla recalled the great contributions of Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru in the freedom struggle and in laying the foundations of free India as a strong democratic, secular and progressive nation, for which he is rightly known as the architect of modern India.

Bhalla denounced attempts by the ruling party and it’s sister concerns to distort the historical facts about the role played by the great stalwart in the freedom struggle and in the building of modern India. He said that no one can deny or belittle the visionary role played by Pt Nehru in defeating the designs of pro-pounder of two nation theory Jinnah over Kashmir. It was his far- sightedness and his great efforts which ultimately succeeded in lending the popular support in Jammu and Kashmir towards its accession with India by Maharaja Hari ‘ingh on 26th Oct, 1947.

Mula Ram described Pt Nehru as the tallest leader of Modern times after Mahatma Gandhi. He said that contribution of Pt. Nehru to bring the state of J&K to the fold of Indian nation can’t be forgotten and there is need to expose the distortions being made by certain forces for vested political interests.

Senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Th Balwan Singh and several others also spoke on the occasion. They described Pt Nehru as the tallest leader of his time, whose contribution in the freedom struggle and as first Prime Minister can never be forgotten.

Several such functions were held at various places across J&K and Ladakh.