Neha Mahajan launches ‘Doai Gallan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: BJP Mahila Morcha president, Neha Mahajan today launched the much-awaited Dogri music video "Doai Gallan", featuring renowned Dogri actor Tarun Sharma, in a special ceremony held here.

The event celebrated the rich cultural heritage, language, and artistic traditions of the Dogra community.

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The launch programme was attended by BJP Mahila Morcha vice president, Prerna Nanda, general secretaries, Urvashi Gupta and Poonam Gupta, secretary, Usha Rajput, office secretary, Pooja Salgotra, and BJP Sanskrit Art & Culture Cell, co-convenor, Sahil Mahajan.

Neha Mahajan congratulated renowned Dogri actor Tarun Sharma and the entire creative team for their dedicated efforts in promoting Dogri language and culture through meaningful music. She said that regional languages and cultural traditions are an invaluable part of India's rich heritage, and every effort to preserve and promote them deserves appreciation and encouragement.

She emphasized that such creative initiatives play a significant role in connecting the younger generation with their roots while strengthening the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.

Tarun Sharma said that Doai Gallan is a heartfelt tribute to the rich Dogra heritage and expressed hope that the music video would be widely appreciated by audiences within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The launch of Doai Gallan marks another significant step towards preserving and promoting Dogri culture while providing a wider platform to the talented artists of the region.