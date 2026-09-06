Neha Mahajan conducts 4-day tour of Valley, reviews party activities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: BJP Jammu and Kashmir, Mahila Morcha president Neha Mahajan undertook a four-day organisational tour of Kashmir from September 1 to 4, during which she visited Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts, held organisational meetings, interacted with party workers and local residents, and reviewed preparations for programmes to be organised under the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan on the occasion of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The tour began on September 1 with a visit to Aishmuqam village in Pahalgam constituency of Anantnag district, where Neha Mahajan, accompanied by Mahila Morcha State general secretary, Urvashi Gupta, held an organisational meeting. District BJP president Rakesh Koul, district Mahila Morcha president, Huma Jan, State vice presidents, Sunita Raina and Rumesa Wani, besides other party Karyakartas, participated in the meeting.

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Discussions focused on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and ensuring active participation of Mahila Morcha workers in the upcoming programmes.

On September 2, Mahajan, along with party Karyakartas, participated in a protest march from Lal Chowk Ghantaghar towards the Secretariat, raising concerns over what the party described as the NC Government’s failure to fulfill promises and commitments made to the people.

On September 3, she visited district Kulgam, where she held an organisational meeting at the party office. District BJP president, Farooq Ahmed Rather, district Mahila Morcha president, Mehbooba Akhter and State vice president, Sunita Raina were present. The meeting reviewed organisational activities and preparations for the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan.

The tour concluded on September 4 with a visit to District Shopian, where Mahajan chaired an organisational meeting. District BJP president, Raja Waseem, district Mahila Morcha president, Shaheena, working president, Nusrat and State vice president , Sunita Raina attended the meeting.

Emphasising the importance of sustained grassroots engagement, Neha Mahajan called upon Mahila Morcha workers to remain connected with the people and actively participate in the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan, making the Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations a meaningful occasion of service and public outreach.