Negotiations on for release of 3 ships held by Somali pirates, Singapore-based maritime centre says

SINGAPORE, Jul 15 : Ransom-related negotiations are underway for the release of three merchant vessels and their crew members held by Somali pirates, as such incidents continue in the Western Indian Ocean, a senior maritime security official said here on Wednesday.

The three vessels -- oil tankers Honour 25 and Eureka, and cargo ship Sward -- comprising 44 crew members, were hijacked in separate incidents between April and May off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, according to recent reports by the International Maritime Organisation.

Talks involving the countries where the vessels are officially registered, ship owners and the pirates are being conducted confidentially due to concerns over the safety of the crew, Vijay D Chafekar, executive director of the ReCAAP (Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia) Information Sharing Centre, said.

Advertisement

Speaking at a briefing on piracy incidents in Asia, Chafekar said attacks on merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean had increased since the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US began in the Strait of Hormuz.

"On several occasions, onboard security personnel had to open fire to deter approaching skiffs and the attempts at unauthorised boarding. In some cases, pirates succeeded in boarding and hijacking. It is understood that at least three vessels are held captive off Somali coast," he said.

Chafekar said many shipping companies were avoiding piracy-prone waters and the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sharp increase in freight rates and higher remuneration for seafarers willing to sail through the region.

He said demand for ships had risen as many owners were reluctant to deploy vessels to West Asia and had strengthened onboard security measures.

He said piracy levels in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore remained low despite increased shipping activity, with no incidents involving the capture or killing of crew members in the ReCAAP-covered region for nearly a decade.

The ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC) is a Singapore-based, government-to-government centre that enhances Asian maritime security through real-time information sharing, capacity building, and collaborative anti-piracy operations.

According to the ReCAAP ISC, 35 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia between January and June this year, down 64 per cent from 96 incidents during the corresponding period last year.

Of the 35 incidents, 21 occurred in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, 10 in the Philippines, two in Bangladesh and one each in Indonesia and Malaysia. Most involved theft of ship stores or spare parts, and no crew member was injured. (PTI)