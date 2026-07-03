NEW DELHI, 2 Jul: The academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed, as the results of the re-examination of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted following paper leak, will be announced by July 20, a senior official at the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed.

At present, the agency is resolving the issues submitted by the students.

On June 25, NTA had released the provisional answer key, and candidates were given time till June 28 to challenge it. A fee of Rs200 is charged per question, which is refunded if the student's challenge is found to be correct.

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Around 10,000 challenges were received from aspirants, the official said.

The official stated that the agency is working on a war footing to release the results soon; however, the exact date could not be confirmed. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed.

NEET-UG re-examination was held on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination over the alleged paper leak, with over 20 lakh students taking the retest.

Despite NEET being conducted again, the academic year will not be delayed, the official assured.

Following the results, the counselling schedule is released both for the central and state quota seats, which stand at 15 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releases the counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, central and deemed universities, while individual states announce separate schedules for the seats earmarked under the state quota.

There is no clarity on this year's counselling dates yet.

Last year, counselling for All India seats began on July 21, and the announcement for it was made a week after the declaration of result.

In a normal NEET year, the first-year MBBS academic session usually starts in August or September, depending on how quickly counselling concludes. The official said that this year, too, the session will begin on time.

(UNI)