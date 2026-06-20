NEET Re-Examination: Coaching Centres In Jammu Division To Remain Closed On June 21

JAMMU, Jun 20: The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has ordered the closure of all coaching centres across Jammu Division on June 21, 2026, in view of the NEET re-examination scheduled on the same day.

According to an official order issued by Director School Education Jammu, the decision has been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

The order states that any violation will invite strict action under law against the concerned institute.

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As such, authorities have directed all coaching centres to comply with the instructions without exception.