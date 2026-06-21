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Home / Videos / NEET Re-Exam: Kashmir Students Say They Are Now Less Confident in NTA

NEET Re-Exam: Kashmir Students Say They Are Now Less Confident in NTA

  Students across Kashmir appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination under heightened security arrangements after paper leak . Candidates and their parents paper leak had disrupted their study schedules and increased anxiety levels, affecting their confidence ahead of...

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Daily Excelsior
05:59 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Students across Kashmir appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination under heightened security arrangements after paper leak . Candidates and their parents paper leak had disrupted their study schedules and increased anxiety levels, affecting their confidence ahead of the test.  Many said they are not confident in National Testing Authority

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