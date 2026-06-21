NEET Re-Exam: Jammu Students Say They Feel “Stressed”, “Underconfident”
Students in Jammu who appeared for the NEET re-examination have expressed feelings of stress, anxiety, and reduced confidence ahead of the test. Many aspirants said the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has affected their preparation and...
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Students in Jammu who appeared for the NEET re-examination have expressed feelings of stress, anxiety, and reduced confidence ahead of the test. Many aspirants said the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has affected their preparation and mental well-being, making it difficult to maintain focus.
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