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NEET Re-Exam: Jammu Students Say They Feel “Stressed”, “Underconfident”

        Students in Jammu who appeared for the NEET re-examination have expressed feelings of stress, anxiety, and reduced confidence ahead of the test. Many aspirants said the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has affected their preparation and...

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Daily Excelsior
05:55 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Students in Jammu who appeared for the NEET re-examination have expressed feelings of stress, anxiety, and reduced confidence ahead of the test. Many aspirants said the uncertainty surrounding the re-exam has affected their preparation and mental well-being, making it difficult to maintain focus.

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