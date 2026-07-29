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Home / Videos / NEET Paper Leak: Trial of 13 Accused Has Started Under New Law, says Dr Jitendra Singh

NEET Paper Leak: Trial of 13 Accused Has Started Under New Law, says Dr Jitendra Singh

      Dr Jitendra replying to discussion on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha said 13 accused have been tried and chargesheeted and their trial has started today under this new Law....

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Daily Excelsior
05:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Dr Jitendra replying to discussion on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha said 13 accused have been tried and chargesheeted and their trial has started today under this new Law.

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