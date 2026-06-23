MAHARAJGANJ (UP), Jun 23: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide here, with police on Tuesday saying that she was under stress after appearing for the medical entrance examination.

The deceased was identified as Chanchal Bharti, a resident of Chaupariya Kanchanpura village.

According to the family, Chanchal was upset after appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) retake on June 21.

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Police said family members found her unconscious at home while they were busy with their routine work.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Nirbhay Singh said a NEET question booklet was recovered from the spot, on which a handwritten message read, "I cannot do anything, my brother."

Police have seized the booklet and the suspected suicide note, and forensic and handwriting examinations will be conducted, the SHO said.

Police said the girl's father works as a tailor and despite financial difficulties, he was educating his children.

Family members said Chanchal was a bright student and they had high hopes for her.

The SHO said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and all aspects of the case are being investigated.

Further legal action is underway. (Agencies)