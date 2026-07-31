NEET and the Reform

Lt Gen R S Reen

rsinghreen@gmail.com

For the past month, the nation has been consumed by the NEET examination crisis. How did the paper leak? Why did it leak? Why are students and their parents so desperate that they are willing to buy question papers? Why does a multi-crore coaching industry thrive at the cost of genuine education? Why do Class XII marks not matter anymore? Why are students being admitted to "dummy schools" only so that they can spend their days at coaching institutes? These are questions that demand more than outrage; they demand honest analysis. And that analysis inevitably leads us to conclusions the political establishment is unwilling to confront.

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India produces a large number of doctors every year, yet not nearly enough to serve our vast population. The medical profession remains among the most respected in society. A doctor earns well, commands social standing, and, above all, saves lives. Those who make it into Government health services, through the most stringent selection processes, are regarded as among the best. The demand for a medical seat is therefore not merely aspirational; it is a rational pursuit of a stable, respected career.

But the pursuit has been distorted. Nearly half of the seats in Government medical colleges are locked away under reservation policies. The remaining fifty per cent must be fought over by an enormous general pool. The mathematics is brutal: too many aspirants, too few seats, and consequently unbearable pressure. Many families are pushed towards private colleges, where a seat can cost a fortune. Others turn to medical education abroad in Bangladesh, in the Central Asian republics, and occasionally in the West. This is not brain drain in the conventional sense; it is an economic drain, with hard-earned Indian money financing foreign universities because our own system has failed to expand meritorious opportunity at home.

The Reservation Question No One Will Ask

Here lies the uncomfortable question that neither political parties nor student unions are willing to raise: for how long, and for how many generations, must a family continue to benefit from reservation? If a family availed of reservation once, should its children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren continue to draw the same protection indefinitely? Reservation was conceived as a ladder out of historical disadvantage. It has instead become a permanent enclosure, keeping entire communities in an unending loop of segregation and dependence while simultaneously serving as a formidable vote bank that no Government dares to touch.

Even Gen Z, for all its supposed radicalism, shows little inclination to challenge this orthodoxy. Their protests focus safely on paper leaks never on the structural inequities of the selection system itself. That silence is telling.

Reservation policy in NEET must be reviewed. A definitive cut-off percentile should be fixed. A merit list should then be prepared, and any reserved seats that cannot be filled by qualifying candidates should be transferred to the general merit pool rather than being left vacant or filled by sub-standard candidates. Class XII results must also count: no student scoring below 80 per cent should be eligible to appear for NEET. The bar has to be raised, not lowered.

Second-generation reservation must go. If a family has already secured a government job through reservation, its subsequent generations should not continue to claim the same benefit. The OBC category, in particular, has become a political convenience rather than a tool of social justice. Help must reach the genuinely weakest sections, and economic status not caste identity should be the decisive criterion.

The very notion of a Government-notified "Scheduled Caste" list needs rethinking. Why should the state, through gazette notification, mark certain communities as inferior on the basis of their traditional occupation? It is an insult not only to the individuals concerned but to the trades themselves. Why is a farmer considered superior and a barber inferior? A butcher has a trade, so does a cobbler. The Government's job is to empower every cobbler to build his own BATA or TATA not to persuade him to abandon his craft in search of a hypothetical superior status. Switzerland is prosperous because it honours its craftsmen and encourages world-class skill. India, by contrast, encouraged its skilled communities to abandon their crafts in pursuit of a superficial modernity. The result is a nation that respects neither its traditional skills nor its educational merit.

Once a doctor is trained, no reservation should apply. Post-graduation seats MD, MS must be filled entirely on merit. Promotions in service must similarly be merit-based. Reservation in promotion is denial of opportunity to one at the cost of another; that is anti-people, plain and simple.

Death of Learning

The coaching industry has ballooned into a monster. These centres do not develop a child's intellect; they merely teach him or her to crack a code. This is not human development; it is exam engineering. If Class XII syllabus is well-defined, then the humble NCERT textbook should be sufficient preparation for any national test. The fact that lakhs of families spend lakhs of rupees on parallel coaching is a damning indictment of both our schooling and our examination systems.

Children heading abroad for medical education should be encouraged only when they go on scholarship, not when they mortgage family assets to pay foreign tuition. First, ensure they have real options at home. On completion of their medical education, doctors should be integrated through defined time-phased service into a National Health Service framework covering both public and private sectors. Specialisation must follow logical timelines. This is how we build health capacity.

Securing the Examination

The NEET leak points to a systemic vulnerability. Papers travelling from press to examination centre must be secured using technology encrypted digital transmission, time-locked release rather than the archaic lock-and-key system currently in use.

There is also a lesson to be learnt from the JEE. The JEE is conducted by the IITs themselves by IIT professors, within the IIT system which enjoys far greater academic credibility than the college-based professors currently drafted for NEET. IIT professors do not run coaching institutes. One of the NTA-associated persons implicated in the NEET affair was a retired professor who ran his own coaching business a textbook conflict of interest. The solution is straightforward: entrust NEET paper-setting to AIIMS or AFMC on a rotational basis, replicating the IIT model. Credibility would be restored overnight.

The Politics of Protest

Finally, a word on the professional protestors and political activists who have latched on to the NEET crisis. Much of what passes for youth protest today is a political arrangement waiting for opportunity, ready to manufacture chaos. Outfits of the CJP variety spring up, often with opaque funding some domestic, some foreign. The "leaders" at Jantar Mantar are, in many cases, paid activists. We have seen this template before, from the Anna movement onwards. Its practitioners are effective at agitation but hopeless at governance: ten years of a certain government in Delhi produced no meaningful social transformation, only freebie politics that empowered leaders rather than the masses.

The fact that no political party and no student union has demanded a redefinition of reservation itself is proof that this is a controlled agitation, not a grassroots movement or an authentic churning within society.

Real reform will require political courage: a defined minimum merit cut-off, a rational review of reservation, a dismantling of the coaching-industrial complex, technological securing of examinations, and credible institutions like AIIMS entrusted with paper-setting. Anything less will only guarantee that we will be back here again, next year, mourning the next leak.

(The writer is a retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army.)