Aichi-Nagoya, Sept 29: Neeru Dhanda scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual trap gold at the Asian Games, as she held her nerve through a tense final to claim the title with an Asian record-equalling score.

Neeru, who had already won a silver in the women's team trap event earlier in the day, produced a superb comeback in the individual final to finish with 28 hits and add a historic gold to her medal haul.

Neeru began the eight-shooter final with a perfect five from five but slipped to third after missing her fourth shot in the second series.

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She responded immediately, shooting a flawless series to move back into joint first before taking sole control as her rivals began to falter.

With the medal positions tightening, Neeru delivered when the pressure was at its highest. She hit four of her first four targets in the final series to assure herself of at least silver before striking the decisive final target to finish on 28.

The performance earned her gold and matched the Asian record.

Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik took bronze after finishing level on 21 with China's Sun Yunong, while Qatar's Ray Bassil finished fourth.

Neeru had entered the final as the top qualifier after scoring 118 and then defeating Bassil in a shoot-off to secure pole position.

The historic triumph also capped a remarkable day for Neeru, who earlier teamed up with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer to win silver in the women's team trap event.

The Indian trio finished with 328 hits behind champions China (346), while Kuwait took bronze with 325.

Neeru's gold was India's fifth at the Aichi-Nagoya Games and added another landmark to the country's shooting campaign. (AGENCIES)