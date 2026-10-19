Neeraj raises concern over damaged crop

Excelsior Correspondent

BISHNAH, Oct 18: District Jammu Rural Congress president, Neeraj Kundan expressed serious concern over the damage caused to paddy crop during recent rains and hailstorm and demanded compensation for the affected farmers.

Addressing a public meeting in Maralian area today, the Congress leader said that farmers of the area have suffered heavy damage due to hailstorm and heavy rains recently in Jammu region. He urged the administration to conduct an immediate assessment of the losses and provide adequate compensation to affected farmers without unnecessary delay. He stressed that farmers, who form the backbone of the rural economy, deserve timely assistance and concrete support during such difficult circumstances.

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Newly appointed Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan (RGPRS) Chairman, Khushwant Singh also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility. He said that the Congress party, guided by the vision of Rahul Gandhi, provides opportunities to dedicated grassroot workers to rise through commitment and hard work.

Highlighting his personal journey, Singh remarked that it was a matter of pride that a worker from a non-political family, and the son of a driver, could reach such heights in public life through the Congress party.

On the occasion DCC president Neeraj Kundan, felicitated the newly appointed RGPRS chairman.

Prominent workers present on the occasion included Sohan Singh, Jagir Lal, Mohinder Bhagat, Keemti, Capt Harisharan, Vedpaul and others.

The programme concluded with renewed enthusiasm among party workers and a commitment to strengthen the Congress organisation at the grassroot level.