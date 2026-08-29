Neeraj Chopra Ruled Out Of Asian Games And Rest Of 2026 Season With Ankle Ligament Tear

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: In a setback for India's athletics campaign at the Asian Games, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, including the Continental showpiece in Japan, after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

Chopra said he sustained the injury shortly after producing a season-best throw at the Lausanne Diamond League.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a season's best throw in Lausanne. (Agencies)