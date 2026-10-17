Neeraj Chopra feeling much better from ankle injury, aims to make strong comeback next year

MUMBAI: (Oct 17) Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he is feeling much better after his ankle injury and hopes to make a strong comeback next year.

Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, was sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered during training in August this year.

The injury brought an early end to his season, forcing Chopra to miss the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as well as the Diamond League final.