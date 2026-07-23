Need to regulate AI before it is too late

Brig Anil Gupta (retd)

anil5457@gmail.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century, promising unprecedented efficiency, innovation, and economic growth. Yet, beneath the hype of productivity gains lies a darker reality: widespread job displacement that threatens to upend labour markets, particularly in manpower-intensive economies. In countries like India, where a massive young population relies on labour-intensive and service-oriented sectors, AI's rapid adoption is not just reshaping workplaces-it is creating economic havoc, exacerbating inequality, and demanding urgent regulatory intervention

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Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant promise-it is a present disruption. And for countries like ours, it carries the potential to become a socio-economic fault line if left unchecked.

The dominant narrative around AI celebrates efficiency, innovation, and productivity. What it glosses over is the human cost. Across sectors, from customer support to logistics, finance to legal services, internal and external security apparatus AI is steadily displacing roles that once sustained millions. This is not a gradual evolution; it is a rapid substitution. For a manpower-intensive nation like ours, where livelihoods depend heavily on large-scale human engagement, this shift is deeply destabilizing.

India's so-called demographic dividend is at risk of turning into a demographic burden. A vast workforce, much of it semi-skilled or informally employed, cannot be expected to seamlessly transition into high-skill digital roles. Reskilling at the scale and speed required is neither institutionally prepared nor economically feasible in the short term. The consequence is predictable: rising unemployment, widening inequality, and growing social unease.

Equally troubling is the uncritical acceptance of AI in domains where human judgment is not merely desirable but indispensable-most notably in combat and national security. International humanitarian law demands human control over lethal force. Yet, rapid proliferation of AI in warfare by major powers increases escalation risks, civilian casualties from erroneous targeting, and an arms race with lower barriers to conflict. Nations must enforce "meaningful human control" or "human in the loop" principles. AI should augment commanders' situational awareness, not supplant judgment.

The idea of delegating life-and-death decisions to algorithms is not just technologically premature; it is ethically indefensible. Warfare demands accountability, proportionality, and contextual judgment-qualities no machine, however advanced, can reliably replicate.

The push towards autonomous systems in combat risks crossing a dangerous threshold. Once decision-making is ceded to machines, the chain of responsibility becomes blurred. Who answers for an erroneous strike? Who bears moral responsibility for unintended escalation? These are not abstract questions; they strike at the very foundation of international law and human conscience.

India, given its geopolitical environment and demographic realities, cannot afford an unregulated, "Chalta Hai" (let it be) approach to AI. What is needed is not resistance to technology, but firm regulation of its application. AI must remain an assistive instrument-enhancing human capability, not replacing human beings.

A clear policy direction is urgently required. Human oversight in critical sectors, especially defence, must be non-negotiable. Employment-sensitive sectors should see calibrated AI adoption rather than wholesale automation. Simultaneously, the State must invest aggressively in reskilling, not as a slogan but as a structured national mission. At the global level, India should actively push for binding norms on the military use of AI, positioning itself as a voice for responsible technological governance. Post World War II Geneva Convention type regulations are urgently needed to limit/control the use of AI in active combat and internal security applications.

The central question is simple: will AI serve humanity, or will humanity be forced to adjust to the logic of machines?

If left unregulated, AI risks deepening inequality, eroding accountability, and destabilizing societies that are least equipped to absorb such shocks. For India, the stakes are particularly high. The time to act is now-before efficiency comes at the cost of equity, and innovation at the cost of human dignity.

India's demographic dividend-a young population with over 12 million youth entering the job market annually-turns into a liability amid AI disruption. The country has long relied on labour-intensive growth in services (IT/BPO) and manufacturing to absorb this workforce. AI undermines this model by favouring capital over labour and skills-biased technological change. Entry-level positions, crucial for fresh graduates, are shrinking fastest. Surveys of IT professionals reveal widespread anxiety, with many anticipating partial automation of their roles soon. Psychological impacts are emerging too: stress, anxiety, and diminished mental health among those fearing lay - offs.

AI's encroachment on the job market is not inevitable doom but a clarion call for proactive governance. In manpower-intensive nations like ours, ignoring the human cost risks social fragmentation and lost potential. By instituting strong regulatory mechanisms-ensuring AI remains assistive, especially in high-stakes domains like combat-we can harness its power without sacrificing dignity and opportunity for millions.

The future of work hinges on choices made today. Prioritizing people over pure efficiency will determine whether AI becomes a tool for shared prosperity or a harbinger of division. India, with its democratic ethos and youthful dynamism, is uniquely positioned to model responsible AI adoption. The time for half-measures is over; bold, human-centric regulation is essential to navigate the AI age without leaving swathes of the population behind.

(The author is a Jammu based Security and Strategic Affairs Analyst)