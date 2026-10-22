Need to move beyond political differences towards culture of consultation: Vice President

New Delhi, Oct 22: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday called for greater cooperation between the Centre and the states, stressing that national interest and public welfare must take precedence over political differences.

Addressing the national conference on Co-operative Federalism and Law Reforms: National and State Perspectives here, he said the "spirit of Team India" required a culture of consultation, coordination and shared responsibility.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present at the event organised by the Law Commission.

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Radhakrishnan, also the Chair of the Rajya Sabha, felt that political differences were natural in a democracy but should never become an obstacle to collective efforts for the larger interest of the nation and its people.

India, he said, is much more than a geographical union of states. "India is a constitutional partnership of diverse languages, cultures, traditions, and aspirations," he noted.

The country's great strength lies in its unity in diversity, the vice president asserted. "Our languages, traditions, cultures, institutions, and lived realities reflect the extraordinary diversity of our nation. Yet, the rule of law and our shared pursuit of justice unite us under a common constitutional vision," he pointed out. (Agencies)