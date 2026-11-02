Need to develop expertise in drone technology, forensics: SKPA Director

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 1: Director Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), Udhampur, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal today stressed the need for police personnel to develop expertise in drone technology and forensics to effectively deal with emerging security and investigative challenges.

He was speaking during a presentation-cum-valedictory session organised at the Academy to mark the conclusion of a five-day course on "Drone Technology, Interception and Drone Forensics" for J&K Police officers.

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During his presentation, Dr Mughal highlighted the growing role of drones in policing, surveillance, security and crime investigation.

He explained the basic aspects of drone technology, different types of drones and their operational capabilities, besides emphasising the importance of drone forensics in identifying and examining digital evidence, preserving electronic records and their use in criminal investigations.

He also cautioned against the misuse of drones for unlawful surveillance, smuggling and other criminal activities, stressing that police personnel must remain updated with technological advancements and acquire specialised skills to counter such threats.

The participating officers were encouraged to apply the knowledge and skills gained during the course in their respective assignments.

The programme concluded with an emphasis on continuous learning, technological upgradation and capacity building to strengthen policing.